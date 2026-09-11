Trump ally quits his DOJ ‘grand conspiracy’ probe

DiGenova had been hired in April, soon after Pam Bondi was fired as attorney general

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Joseph diGenova, attorney for President Donald Trump, concludes a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
Joseph diGenova, attorney for President Donald Trump, concludes a news conference at the Republican National Committee
(Image credit: Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images)

What happened

Joseph diGenova, a former federal prosecutor and ally of President Donald Trump, resigned Thursday from the Justice Department, where he was leading a wide-ranging conspiracy investigation into Trump’s perceived political foes. DiGenova was hired in April, weeks after Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi amid his “repeated expressed frustration” with her “pace — and limited success — in overseeing efforts to target his rivals,” The Washington Post said. He’s departing “amid mounting frustration from the Justice Department and White House over the pace and management of the probe,” The Associated Press said.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  