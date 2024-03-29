House GOP starts Mayorkas impeachment clock
House Republicans demand an impeachment trial for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
What happened
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced Thursday that his caucus will deliver two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate on April 10, following the razor-thin vote to impeach Mayorkas in February.
Who said what
Johnson said House Republicans and the "American people" agree Mayorkas deserves impeachment for the "historic crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the impeachment effort a "new low" for House Republicans, who "failed to produce any evidence that Secretary Mayorkas has committed any crime."
The commentary
There is "little doubt" the Democrat-controlled Senate will side with Mayorkas, The New York Times said. Johnson demanded a full Senate trial, but Schumer has suggested "Democrats will move to scuttle" the case, ABC News said. Some Senate Republicans have also "expressed doubts that Mayorkas' actions rise to the 'high crimes and misdemeanors' standard" for impeachment, NPR said.
What next?
Schumer said senators will be sworn in as impeachment jurors April 11.
