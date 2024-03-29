House GOP starts Mayorkas impeachment clock

House Republicans demand an impeachment trial for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

House Speaker Mike Johnson
House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the impeachment articles will be sent to the Senate on April 10
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced Thursday that his caucus will deliver two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate on April 10, following the razor-thin vote to impeach Mayorkas in February.

