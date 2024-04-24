National Enquirer helped Trump in 2016, ex-boss says

David Pecker says the tabloid published fabricated content to hurt Trump's rivals

National Enquirer helps Trump, hurts rivals in 2016
The tabloid also buried negative stories about Trump
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified Tuesday that he agreed to use his tabloid to boost and shield former President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign and publish articles, often fabricated, to damage his rivals. Pecker is the government's first witness in Trump's Manhattan criminal trial over hush money tied to election fraud.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

