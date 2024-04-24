National Enquirer helped Trump in 2016, ex-boss says
David Pecker says the tabloid published fabricated content to hurt Trump's rivals
What happened
Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified Tuesday that he agreed to use his tabloid to boost and shield former President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign and publish articles, often fabricated, to damage his rivals. Pecker is the government's first witness in Trump's Manhattan criminal trial over hush money tied to election fraud.
Who said what
At an August 2015 Trump Tower meeting with Trump and then-fixer Michael Cohen, "I said I would run positive stories about Trump and I would publish negative stories about his opponent," Pecker testified. "I said I would also be your eyes and ears" for damaging stories.
The commentary
Trump "famously calls journalists 'enemies of the people,'" but "it turns out the friendly 'journalists' of the scuzzy National Enquirer may have done as much as anyone to get him elected in 2016," Jonathan Alter said at The New York Times. Now, Pecker is "delivering devastating testimony against his old pal." Crucially for prosecutors, NPR said, "Pecker's testimony could corroborate Cohen's, which the defense is already seeking to discredit."
What next?
Pecker's testimony will resume Thursday.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
