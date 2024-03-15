Russians start to vote in election Putin will win

What happened

Russians began voting Friday in a three-day election that is all but guaranteed to hand President Vladimir Putin a fifth term.

Who said what

The Russian election is a "sham," said Sam Greene, a director at the Center for European Policy Analysis in Washington. "The Kremlin controls who's on the ballot" and "every aspect of the voting and the vote-counting process."

Putin's opponents are mostly in prison, exiled or dead. His three authorized rivals are low-profile politicians from token opposition parties. Yes, "Putin is certain to win," Politico said, but Russia's opposition is determined to give him a "bloody nose," urging protesters to vote en masse at noon on Sunday to "showcase popular revulsion" at Putin's reign.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Russians will "doubtless wake up to find President Putin has been reelected" on March 18, and "when he appears at a victory rally in Moscow, he may even shed a tear — as he did after the 2012 presidential election," the BBC said. Then it is six more years of "the illusion of democracy."