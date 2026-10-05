Why is Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ welfare fraud ad splitting MAGA?

The governor of Arkansas is facing conservative backlash over a new anti-welfare commercial

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of an angry man superimposed with a portrait of Sarah Huckabee Sanders and a still from her welfare fraud ad
A fictional character named Brad has pulled Huckabee Sanders into a debate over race
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Sarah Huckabee Sanders)

Conservatives are in “revolt” over a new welfare-discouraging commercial from Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said Fox News. The ad touts Huckabee Sanders’ proposal that “able-bodied adults without dependents” meet employment, volunteer and training standards in order to “continue receiving assistance.” But it has also enraged critics who claim casting a “young white man as the face of welfare abuse” does not “reflect reality.” Given typical conservative support for anti-welfare efforts, the furor over this ad could either signal shifting MAGA policy priorities or prove a warning sign for the GOP ahead of a potentially catastrophic midterm cycle.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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