Why is Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ welfare fraud ad splitting MAGA?

Conservatives are in “revolt” over a new welfare-discouraging commercial from Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said Fox News. The ad touts Huckabee Sanders’ proposal that “able-bodied adults without dependents” meet employment, volunteer and training standards in order to “continue receiving assistance.” But it has also enraged critics who claim casting a “young white man as the face of welfare abuse” does not “reflect reality.” Given typical conservative support for anti-welfare efforts, the furor over this ad could either signal shifting MAGA policy priorities or prove a warning sign for the GOP ahead of a potentially catastrophic midterm cycle.

The ad depicts the character “Brad,” an “able-bodied white man” who spends his days “avoiding work while relying on taxpayer-funded benefits,” said Fox News . The commercial comes as polling shows “younger men drifting from the Republican Party” during the second Trump administration, said Forbes . But “most of the critics” were silent on the “political risks of the ad in deterring a core demographic in the GOP base,” and were instead “simply angry because of the actor’s race and gender.”

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Republicans “don’t have the balls to do this ad with ‘Shaniqua’ as the villain,” said far-right pundit Matt Walsh on X — “even though that would actually be an accurate portrayal of the problem at hand.” The ad “seemed to provoke some of the anger” that has fueled President Donald Trump’s political fortunes, said The New York Times : “A feeling among men, and white men in particular, that the country has turned against them.” Although the criticism prompted Huckabee Sanders to “defend the ad,” she did not “address accusations of racism.”

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“Despite MAGA’s outrage,” said The New Republic , “between 52 and 54% of food stamps or SNAP recipients in the state are white, as are 57.8% of those on Medicaid.” And Huckabee Sanders’ program “won’t solve any problems” anyway, since adding work requirements “doesn’t reduce poverty, and in some cases, makes people poorer.”

After having won Arkansas “by more than 30 points in 2024,” Huckabee Sanders is still “favored to win reelection in the red state,” said The New Republic. Her campaign has “continued to air the ad,” said the Times.

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