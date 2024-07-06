Showdown in New York: the most expensive primary in history

Pro-Israel lobby poured funding into campaign against Jamaal Bowman, but don't count out his own contribution to his defeat

Jamaal Bowman addresses a campaign rally at St. Mary's Park in the Bronx in June
(Image credit: Steven Ferdman / GC Images / Getty Images)
By
published

The New York primary may come to be seen as a key tipping point for the Democratic Party, said Li Zhou on Vox. Last week, Jamaal Bowman, a member of the ultra-progressive faction in Congress known as "the Squad", and a fierce critic of Israel, lost the race to George Latimer – a pro-Israel moderate. 

It was a contest that highlighted stark divisions among Democrats over the war in Gaza. Bowman had received strong support from fellow squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and from the veteran senator Bernie Sanders, who called the primary "one of the most important elections in the modern history of this country". While some might challenge Sanders over that claim, what is certainly true is that it was the most expensive congressional primary in history. The American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) funnelled some $15 million into the campaign. 

Politics Democratic Primary Democrats Gaza Israel
