State 'should fund weddings to combat loneliness', says report

Married people are the least lonely, but report suggests the poorest are priced out

A couple exchanges rings at their wedding
Married people are the least likely to feel lonely, according to research by the Centre for Social Justice
By
published
Less well-off couples should have their weddings subsidised by the state to tackle the national loneliness epidemic, according to a think tank set up by Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) said the government should offer up to £550 to low-income couples to cover the costs of getting hitched, after their research indicated marriage to be among the best safeguards against loneliness.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

