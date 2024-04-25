Arizona grand jury indicts 18 in Trump fake elector plot
The state charged Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies in 2020 election interference case
What happened
An Arizona grand jury on Wednesday indicted 18 people on felony charges related to a 2020 scheme to reverse former President Donald Trump's loss in the state, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) said. The indictment charges the 11 Arizona Republicans who signed certificates falsely claiming to be "duly elected and qualified" presidential electors plus seven close Trump allies, including Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani. Trump is identified as "unindicted coconspirator 1."
Who said what
"The scheme, had it succeeded, would have deprived Arizona's voters of their right to have their votes counted for their chosen president," said Mayes, elected in 2022. "I understand for some of you today didn't come fast enough, and I know I'll be criticized by others for conducting this investigation at all," but "I will not allow American democracy to be undermined."
The commentary
Similar fake electors in Michigan, Georgia and Nevada "have already been charged for their role in the sweeping effort to keep Trump in power," the Arizona Republic said. Trump was also charged in Georgia and in a federal indictment, and Arizona's case "cries out for an explanation of how Trump's two key agents — Giuliani and Meadows" — were indicted but Trump wasn't, Ryan Goodman said at Just Security.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
As these cases "slowly make their way through the legal system, Trump is again running for president, and officials in Arizona and other battleground states are preparing for another likely contentious election," The Washington Post said.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Antony Gormley's Time Horizon – a 'judgmental army' of 100 cast-iron men
The Week Recommends Sculptures are 'everymen questioning the privilege of their surroundings' at the Norfolk stately home
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
'King's horses take free rein through London'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Is pop music now too reliant on gossip?
Talking Point Taylor Swift's new album has prompted a flurry of speculation over who she is referring to in her songs
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
'Voters know Biden and Trump all too well'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Who will win the 2024 presidential election?
In Depth Election year is here. Who are pollsters and experts predicting to win the White House?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
National Enquirer helped Trump in 2016, ex-boss says
Speed Read David Pecker says the tabloid published fabricated content to hurt Trump's rivals
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel's military intelligence chief resigns
Speed Read Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva is the first leader to quit for failing to prevent the Hamas attack in October
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Sitting in judgment on Trump
Opinion Who'd want to be on this jury?
By Susan Caskie Published
-
How could the Supreme Court's Fischer v. US case impact the other Jan 6. trials including Trump's?
Today's Big Question A former Pennsylvania cop might hold the key to a major upheaval in how the courts treat the Capitol riot — and its alleged instigator
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'A direct, protracted war with Israel is not something Iran is equipped to fight'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
'Good riddance to the televised presidential debate'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published