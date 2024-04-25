Arizona grand jury indicts 18 in Trump fake elector plot

The state charged Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies in 2020 election interference case

Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani and Boris Epshteyn
Fake electors in Arizona tried to keep Trump in power, despite his loss in the state
(Image credit: Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images)
published

What happened

An Arizona grand jury on Wednesday indicted 18 people on felony charges related to a 2020 scheme to reverse former President Donald Trump's loss in the state, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) said. The indictment charges the 11 Arizona Republicans who signed certificates falsely claiming to be "duly elected and qualified" presidential electors plus seven close Trump allies, including Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani. Trump is identified as "unindicted coconspirator 1."

Speed Read
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

