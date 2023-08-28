Is Arizona next on the Trump indictment trend?

With a historic suite of four criminal indictments now under his belt, former President Donald Trump's schedule for the coming year seems full to the point of bursting, thanks to a cavalcade of pending court dates, presidential campaign stops and the possibility that he may see the inside of a jail cell. Nevertheless, as a new investigation into efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election begins to pick up steam, there's a growing chorus of experts and commentators predicting that members of Trump's inner circle, and perhaps even Trump himself, could be facing yet another slate of criminal charges.

This time it could be in Arizona, where Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes is probing into a "fake elector" effort by Republicans similar to that which factored heavily in Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis' recent indictment of Trump and others. Could Arizona become the next legal front in the ongoing effort to hold Trump accountable for his alleged electoral misconduct?

What the commentators said

"We are investigating the fake electors situation," Mayes confirmed during a press conference earlier this month, tentatively comparing her work to "what just happened in Georgia and in Michigan," where multiple officials have been charged for their involvement in plans to submit slates of unaccredited electors, according to Arizona's 12 News. While promising a "thorough and professional investigation," Mayes cautioned patience in light of the other states' indictments, insisting the work would be done "on our timetable as justice demands." As CBS News noted, questions of "how long the investigation has been underway, its status and its scope" are, for the time being, "not clear."