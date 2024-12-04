Trump DEA nominee bows out as Hegseth pick stalls
Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister withdrew as Trump's pick to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration
Who said what
One of Donald Trump's picks for a top job in his administration withdrew Tuesday while another, defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth (pictured above), faces shrinking odds of Senate confirmation.
Who said what
Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister said he was withdrawing as Trump's pick to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration after considering the "gravity of this very important responsibility." Chronister was a "surprising choice to run the DEA," given his lack of "experience in the kinds of complex international investigations the agency handles," The New York Times said. But he also "immediately came under fire" from some of Trump's "most ardent right-wing supporters" for having "vigorously" enforced Covid-19 regulations during the pandemic.
The "backlash to Chronister was quieter, and its apparent effects swifter, than the opposition" to other controversial Trump picks, notably Hegseth, The Washington Post said. "Trump allies increasingly think Hegseth may not survive further scrutiny" as he faces "mounting allegations" of sexual misconduct, excessive drinking and mismanagement, The Wall Street Journal said, and Trump is "considering Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a possible replacement."
What next?
Trump's presidential transition team said yesterday it belatedly signed paperwork allowing the FBI to run background checks on proposed senior members of the incoming administration.
