Is Trump in a bubble?
GOP allies worry he is not hearing voters
It is tough for any president to sense what their policies look like in the real world, surrounded as they are by security agents and yes-men. Those protective layers are called a “bubble,” and some observers wonder if President Donald Trump is trapped in his.
Trump has “dramatically scaled back speeches, public events, and domestic travel” during the first year of his term, said The Atlantic. He has also cut back on his once-frequent rallies. That gives him limited contact with the American public, creating a “growing fear among Republicans” that the president has become “too isolated” from voter concerns. Missteps can happen as a result. Americans voted for Trump to “lower prices,” said an anonymous ally of the president to the magazine. “They didn’t vote for him to build a damn gilded ballroom.” The problem is that Trump is “not hearing them.”
What did the commentators say?
The president’s heavy Twitter use “liberated” him from the "prison of the presidency” during his first term, said Semafor. Now he “scrolls the adulatory Truth Social” and fills more of his time with Trump-friendly Fox News and “new MAGA channels” like Newsmax and OANN. And aides tend to give him a rosier outlook on issues like the economy than what Americans actually experience. But his team pushes back against bubble allegations. Trump has his “finger on the pulse of the American public,” said a spokesman to the outlet.
“Every president wrestles with the White House bubble,” said Lisa Gilbert and Neera Tanden at Talking Points Memo. This one is a problem: Americans are concerned about affordability, but the president is building a ballroom, seeing a $230 million payment from the Justice Department and giving out pardons to the rich and powerful, all while refusing to address the health care crisis. The contrast between the public’s needs and Trump’s actions is “jarring, even grotesque.” It proves that the president’s “gold-plated bubble has cut off any contact with reality.”
The White House recently launched a new website that supposedly tracks anti-Trump media bias, said Margaret Sullivan at The Guardian. But the site is “revealing the bubble Trump increasingly inhabits” by criticizing journalism that does not offer “flattery and sycophancy” to the president. Given the president’s isolation from voters, “harsh reality via the media is a rude intrusion.” Criticizing the media will not help Trump “get out of the trouble — or the bubble — that he’s in.”
What next?
Trump is planning a cross-country “travel blitz” to offset criticism he has “prioritized global issues over pocketbook worries,” said Axios. The president has grown increasingly irritated with that criticism, though, saying that voter concerns about affordability are a "hoax" and "con job” perpetrated by Democrats and the media.
The White House, meanwhile, will continue its plans to expose anti-Trump bias by the media, said The Associated Press. Journalists say that will make it more difficult to get unwelcome news to the public and the president. The country suffers “when we’re not operating from some semblance of a common truth,” said Axios CEO Jim VandeHei.
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
