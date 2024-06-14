Trump visits GOP Capitol Hill, trashes Milwaukee
The presidential candidate made a series of odd comments while meeting with House and Senate Republicans
What happened
Donald Trump returned to Capitol Hill on Thursday for the first time since his supporters stormed Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump met separately with House and Senate Republicans, in what The Associated Press said was a "triumphant return" to a Washington "successfully purged" of his GOP critics.
Who said what
The meetings were supposed to highlight GOP unity under Trump's leadership, but "much of the focus was instead on stray comments he made," The New York Times said. "Perhaps most striking," Trump disparaged Milwaukee, "site of the Republican National Convention in July." Milwaukee "is a horrible city," he said, according to Jake Sherman at Punchbowl News.
"Republican members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation offered varying accounts of the comment's context," saying he was talking about crime or voter fraud, "and one claimed it wasn't uttered at all," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said.
Trump also reportedly made odd comments about Taylor Swift, Nancy Pelosi and "nice guy" Hannibal Lecter, the fictional cannibal. One Republican attendee said to NOTUS that Trump's "rambling" performance was "like talking to your drunk uncle at the family reunion."
What next?
Trump plans to host House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) at Mar-a-Lago next week to discuss policy, Axios said.
