Trump's LA immigration showdown casts shadow over upcoming World Cup

Amid a massive anti-immigrant detention push, analysts have begun to worry over the United States' plan to host one of the world's biggest athletic events

A USA soccer ball is placed on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, not pictured, on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
Soccer fans wait anxiously to see how this White House will handle an influx of foreign visitors amidst its ongoing immigration crackdown
(Image credit: Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

When FIFA announced in 2018 that the United States had been selected to host the 2026 World Cup, President Donald Trump — then two years into his first term — offered a characteristically bombastic prediction: the soccer championship, cohosted by Canada and Mexico, would be "maybe the biggest sporting event in the world." But now, with just one year until the games begin, observers have begun raising red flags about Trump's militarized anti-immigration efforts and their potential effect on the thousands of international travelers expected to visit.

'Planning within uncertainty'

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸