Pentagon's surprise $300M for Ukraine

The Pentagon is giving $300 million worth of military aid to Ukraine, mostly for ammunition

Ukrainian forces fire howitzer
This ammunition will sustain Ukraine for only "a couple of weeks," said national security adviser Jake Sullivan
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

The Pentagon will rush $300 million worth of military aid to Ukraine, mostly for badly needed ammunition, the White House said Tuesday. The money for the aid package came from "unanticipated cost savings" in contracts to replace munitions sent to Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Who said what

This "one time good deal" is "not a sustainable way to support Ukraine," said Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder. This ammunition will sustain Ukraine for only "a couple of weeks," Sullivan said, urging the House to approve a $95 billion security package with $60 billion for Ukraine. Kyiv's artillery shortfall is "costing terrain. It's costing lives."

What next?

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has not said if he will hold a vote on the Senate-approved Ukraine-Israel aid package. House Democrats tried to force a vote Tuesday by launching a long-shot discharge petition. "The Ukrainians are not running out of courage and tenacity," CIA Director William Burns told Congress. "They're running out of ammunition. And we're running out of time to help them."



