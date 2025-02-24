Ukraine: three years on, is peace more elusive than ever?

Europe sides with Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Donald Trump appears to endorse Moscow

Photo collage of three hands reaching for a dove flying away. Each hand is further away than the last.
Peace out of reach? Experts says it's 'as likely as not' that 'there will be no early deal'
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

After three years of fighting Russia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads Ukraine into a fourth year of conflict with a new battle on his hands: fending off Donald Trump's demand that he agree a peace deal "fast or he's not going to have a country left".

The Ukrainian president has said he will not accept the results of Russian-US talks "held behind Ukraine's back", nor agree to Trump's $500 billion (£395 billion) "payback" plan to give the US rights to Ukrainian minerals in return for military assistance. But the US president "appears determined not only to end the war on Putin's terms but to take down" Zelenskyy's government, said The New Statesman.

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.

