US trade court nullifies Trump's biggest tariffs

The US Court of International Trade says Trump exceeded his authority in imposing global tariffs

President Donald Trump unveils tariffs
Tariffs on steel, aluminum and cars are not affected by the ruling
What happened

The federal U.S. Court of International Trade Wednesday struck down President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs against other countries. The bipartisan three-judge panel unanimously invalidated Trump's fentanyl-related and "Liberation Day" tariffs, and any other import taxes based on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. His tariffs on steel, aluminum, cars and other specific industries, levied under a different law, are not affected by the ruling.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

