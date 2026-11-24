As a major review of disability benefits is published today, questions are already being asked about how it can deliver the “fundamental redesign of the system” it calls for.

The long-awaited Timms Review outlines plans to overhaul the Personal Independence Payment, the main benefit for disabled adults in England and Wales. They include a new “fast-track” route for those with the most severe conditions, an end to the reassessment of those whose conditions are unlikely to improve, and an improved assessment of the “real-life additional costs” and “individual needs” each claimant faces. Previously trailed plans to replace some cash awards with “non-cash” support appear to have been watered down.

Annual spending on Pip, which is not means-tested and is currently claimed by around four million people, is projected to jump from £26 billion in 2024-25 to £45 billion by 2030-31, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

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Having seen “Keir Starmer’s authority shredded” by welfare rebellions within his own party, Andy Burnham is taking a markedly different approach, said the BBC’s Iain Watson. Welfare reform is “not being presented as primarily a cost-cutting exercise with pre-determined savings” but as “upfront investment” of more support which will then bring savings a decade down the tracks: “gradualism, not a short, sharp shock”.

Yet problems are already on the horizon. While the Timms Review does not recommend scrapping Pip for anyone, of any age, last week’s Milburn Report into youth unemployment recommended tightening Pip eligibility criteria for some under-25s with anxiety, depression and ADHD. That sets “Andy Burnham up for a clash”, said Mauricio Alencar, economics reporter at City A.M.

What’s “unlikely to change” is the “cost of the government’s welfare bill”, said Josh Glancy, associate editor of The Sunday Times. Actually, that’s probably not true: “if you add the Milburn and Timms recommendations together, the overall welfare spend seems more likely to go up than down”.

Simplifying and fast-tracking the Pip application process “to reduce the burden on applicants” is “laudable” but, without also tightening eligibility criteria, it will make more people apply and so drive up costs, said the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank.

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Given that “this is the third time in 16 months that the government has trailed ‘landmark’ reforms” to Pip, “it feels as if the nation is doomed to ride a perpetual cycle of ideas”, said The Guardian’s Frances Ryan. Welfare reform seems “effectively stuck in Groundhog Day”: a plan is presented, “charities and disabled people’s organisations express concern”, parties on the right shout that it “doesn’t go far enough”, and “then we go again”.

What next?

We understand that ministers are likely to “accept many of the Timms Review’s short-term recommendations”, said The Times. Decisions on the longer-term recommendations will be paused until the “government publishes a policy paper on welfare next year”.

That will be a key moment and “a test, not just for Burnham but also for his backbenchers”, said Politico’s London Playbook. “The Milburn Report’s landing went relatively well in party-management terms, but MPs will face pressure from worried constituents once the direction of travel on Pip is crystal clear”.