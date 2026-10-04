The welfare bill: is spending on benefits really out of control?

Critics claim that ‘spiralling’ costs are unsustainable, but Keir Starmer’s attempts prove reforming the system is no small feat

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A man walking in front of a Jobcentre Plus
By the middle of this year, more than 4.5 million people in England and Wales were claiming at least one form of benefits
(Image credit: Nathan Stirk / Getty Images)

The government spent £329.1 billion on benefits in the financial year 2025-26 – equivalent to 10.7% of GDP, and about £4,700 per person in Britain. It amounts to roughly a quarter of all government spending, and dwarfs the totals spent on the NHS (about £257 billion), education (about £126 billion) and defence (about £62 billion).

The welfare bill increased by about £18.8 billion in the last financial year; by 2030-31, it is expected to rise to £408.6 billion. This projected increase is fuelling calls from across the political spectrum to rein in welfare spending, particularly on disability and incapacity benefits; many also argue that increases in pension spending are unsustainable.

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