How other nations pay for care

Germany and Australia among the nations who could offer inspiration for bolstering England’s ‘threadbare’ care system

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An old woman in a wheelchair stares at cherry blossom in Japan
Since 2000, over-40s in Japan pay an additional tax towards old-age care
(Image credit: Yusuke Harada / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

At present, England’s adult care system is “one of the most threadbare in the developed world”, according to Thea Stein of the Nuffield Trust, which has analysed the arrangements of 11 comparable nations and regions. England is an “outlier” in that eligibility for any public funding at all is strictly means-tested.

The most generous system is in Denmark, where the state pays 100% of care costs, with no means test. Those in residential care do get billed for bed and board, but means-tested housing benefit is available.

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