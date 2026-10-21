What we learned from Covid Inquiry report on social care

Social care was an ‘afterthought’ at start of pandemic, visiting restrictions did ‘immense’ harm, and Matt Hancock’s claim of ‘protective ring’ was unfounded

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An old woman has her hand held in a care home during Covid
More than 43,000 people in care homes were recorded to have died with Covid between March 2020 and July 2022
(Image credit: Hugh Hastings / Getty Images)

Social care was an “afterthought” during the Covid-19 pandemic, and government failures allowed the virus to “spread like wildfire” through care homes.

Those are some of the damning findings in the latest report by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, chaired by Baroness Hallett. It focused on the “devastating” impact of the virus on adult social care in the UK. More than 43,000 people in care homes were recorded to have died with Covid between March 2020 and July 2022. Last year, a senior civil servant told the inquiry it amounted to “generational slaughter”, said the BBC.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.

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