Yulia Navalnaya: the new face of Russia's opposition

Widow of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny vows to return home and run for president 'once Putin is gone'

Yulia Navalnaya in Germany, March 2024
Yulia Navalnaya says the day will come 'when the Putin era ends and Russia once again opens up'
(Image credit: Sean Gallup / Getty Images)
By
published

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has declared her intention to run for president of Russia – but only once Vladimir Putin has gone.

Marking the launch of "Patriot", the memoir her husband was writing before his death from a suspected state-authorised poisoning in a Russian penal colony earlier this year, the 48-year-old vowed to "do everything to make [Putin's] regime fall as soon as possible".

