Mayor apparent: class warrior Zohran Mamdani triumphs in New York

The victory of the 'unabashedly left-wing candidate' presents a threat for Republicans and a lesson for Democrats

Zohran Mamdani speaks during his victory party in the Queens borough of New York City early Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
Zohran Mamdani addresses supporters at a victory party in Queens
(Image credit: Barry Williams / New York Daily News / Tribune News Service / Getty Images)
America has just witnessed "one of the most significant victories by an unabashedly left-wing candidate" in its history, said Ross Barkan in New York Magazine. A few months ago, few had even heard of Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old socialist assemblyman in New York's state legislature. But last week he won the Democratic nomination for one of the most powerful positions in US politics: mayor of New York.

He beat Andrew Cuomo, a veteran New York politician who spent vastly more on his campaign. Whereas outside fundraising groups had backed Cuomo to the tune of $25 million, Mamdani received just $1.2 million. He relied on small contributions from individual donors – the average donation was $78 – and made brilliant use of social media. The victory instantly established Mamdani as the progressives' new figurehead – and the Republicans' "great new bogeyman".

