SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher is leading the charge

Her portrayal of Fran Fine shot her to fame, but it's her latest role as president of SAG-AFTRA that put Fran Drescher back in the spotlight.

The 65-year-old actress, writer and producer was elected to lead SAG-AFTRA — the union representing more than 160,000 actors and other media professionals — in September 2021. On July 14, after being unable to negotiate a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the union went on strike, demanding better compensation, 2% of streaming revenue, and protections against the misuse of artificial intelligence.

In a fiery speech at the start of the strike, Drescher declared that if "we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble. We are going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines and big business, who cares more about Wall Street than you and your family." The members of SAG-AFTRA "are the victims here," she said. "We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. ... How they plead poverty, that they're losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history."

Her call out energized Hollywood, with Elijah Wood tweeting, "Way to crush it @frandrescher! United we stand" and "The Wire" creator David Simon quipping, "If I hadn't cut the streaming service, I'd download all seasons of 'The Nanny.'"

'A master comedian'

Born in Queens, New York, on Sept. 30, 1957, Drescher became a performer early in life. Not long after graduating from Hillcrest High School, she began booking acting gigs, starting with a role in 1977's "Saturday Night Fever." From there, she scored roles in other movies, including 1984's "This Is Spinal Tap," and television shows like "Who's the Boss?" and "Night Court."