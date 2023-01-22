6 sunny homes for warmer winters

Savannah, Georgia

Part of the city's landmark district, this 1886 Victorian brick townhouse is walking distance from historic sites, parks, and restaurants. The three-bedroom home features the original heart-pine floors and five fireplaces, a brick-floor parlor, a formal dining room, a chef's kitchen with quartz counters and windowed cabinets, and a full-floor primary suite with family room.

In back is an extensive brick-walled and paved landscaped patio with fireplace; there is also a detached one-car garage. $1,770,000. Kelly Bittinger, Engel & Völkers, (912) 660-2184.

Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

This furnished seven-bedroom home is in WaterColor, a 499-acre community with a pool, beach club, and boathouse. The 2007 house has an open main area with high, beamed ceilings, eat-in kitchen, and great room with fireplace; five bedroom suites with private baths; and a third-floor suite with two bunk rooms and Jack-and-Jill full bath.

Outside are a balcony and a covered porch, each with a fireplace, and a brick-paved garden courtyard. $5,250,000. Andy Meinen, Scenic Sotheby's International Realty, (850) 419-4777.

Pacific Palisades, California

Set on a private road overlooking the Rustic and Santa Monica canyons, this four-bedroom home is also 10 minutes from the Santa Monica pier. The 1992 industrial-modern house features a double-height living room with wood-framed glass and raw cinderblock walls and a cement fireplace, and a loft-style open kitchen and dining-family area.

Every room has a floor-to-ceiling glass door leading to a deck or the terraced gardens. $5,995,000. Frank Langen, DPP Real Estate, (310) 963-3891.

Oro Valley, Arizona

Casa Tranquillo, a three-bedroom Spanish Revival, stands on a 2.2-acre hilltop lot in the Stone Canyon golf community. The 2006 house has many rich Southwestern and Mexican details, including stone walls, saltillo tiles, ceiling beams, antique doors, and a primary suite with a kiva fireplace.

Outside are a patio with fireplace, native gardens, an infinity pool, and a hot tub built into the rocks. $3,550,000. Suzie Corona, Long Realty Co./Luxury Portfolio International, (520) 631-4416.

New Orleans, Louisiana

This 1828 French Quarter compound was once owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The seven-bedroom main house retains its wood floors, curving grand staircase, marble fireplaces, Venetian plaster walls, and streetside and courtyard-facing balconies; modern details include an elevator, chef's kitchen, home gym, tool room, and gated two-car parking.

The landscaped interior courtyard includes a pool and a two-story, one-bedroom guesthouse. $4,750,000. Brigitte Fredy, Latter & Blum/Luxury Portfolio International, (504) 616-4044.

Charleston, South Carolina

The 1915 Francis Street Lofts building is in the up-and-coming North Central neighborhood, walking distance from Hampton Park and popular restaurants. This one-bedroom, two-story unit has beamed ceilings, oversize windows, hardwood and polished-concrete floors, an open kitchen with stainless counters and cabinets, a living room with wood-burning fireplace, and a bedroom suite up a spiral staircase.

Glass doors on both levels lead to a small, fenced stone courtyard. $335,000. Ashley Graham, The Cassina Group, (843) 708-5295.

