Freedom Convoy: Trudeau plans to target truckers' cryptocurrency using new emergency powers

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau may use his new emergency powers to go after the Freedom Convoy's cryptocurrency, CoinDesk reported Tuesday.

"We are broadening the scope of Canada's anti-money-laundering and terrorist-financing rules so that they cover crowdfunding platforms and the payment service providers they use," Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday. "These changes cover all forms of transactions, including digital assets such as cryptocurrencies."

Cryptonews suggested that "such measures could also be used to impose cryptoasset wallet freezes and seizures." Trudeau could direct Canadian securities regulators to add crypto wallets linked to the Freedom Convoy to the Canada's sanctions list, which would prohibit crypto exchanges from transferring currency to them.

Coinbase CEO called Freeland's comments "concerning" and encouraged users to set up self-custodial crypto wallets. Self-custodial (or "non-custodial") crypto wallets allow users to retain the "keys" to their cryptocurrency and engage in peer-to-peer transactions with little oversight.

Concerning to see stuff like this happening in any country, especially such an economically free place like Canada. Self-custodial wallets are important! ->https://t.co/ppIvaIcWWh https://t.co/nJw2EhyJhd — Brian Armstrong - barmstrong.eth (@brian_armstrong) February 15, 2022

Fundraising platform GoFundMe removed a fundraiser for the Freedom Convoy earlier this month after being urged to do so by Ottawa police. GoFundMe initially said it planned to seize nearly 10 million Canadian dollars in donations and redirect the funds to approved charities. After the announcement drew threats of legal action, GoFundMe decided to refund the money instead.

Trudeau invoked his country's Emergency Act on Monday for the first time since its passage in 1988, hoping to put a swift end to the Freedom Convoy protests that began last month.

Trudeau declared the emergency just hours after Ontario caved to one of the truckers' key demands, announcing that, as of March 1, proof of vaccination will no longer be required to enter public spaces.