Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Puzzles

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: March 25, 2022

Issue: March 25, 2022

byThe Week Staff
March 23, 2022

CROSSWORD - MARCH 25, 2022

Continue Reading
Skip advert

Recommended

Why stop to save a statue?
A statue in Odessa, Ukraine.
Carrie McKean

Why stop to save a statue?

The Week contest: Smaller item
Tiny food.
Feature

The Week contest: Smaller item

Why my family in China supports Putin's war
Xi Jinping.
Sophia Li

Why my family in China supports Putin's war

6 historic homes in row houses
House
Feature

6 historic homes in row houses

Most Popular

Putin quotes Jesus to justify invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
god-breathed

Putin quotes Jesus to justify invasion of Ukraine

Gen. David Petraeus explains how Ukraine keeps killing Russian generals
David Petraeus, Jake Tapper
'picking them off left and right'

Gen. David Petraeus explains how Ukraine keeps killing Russian generals

Making Russia less-great again
Vladimir Putin.
Opinion

Making Russia less-great again