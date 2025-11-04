Codeword: November 4, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
JD Vance wades into choppy religious waters about wife Usha
THE EXPLAINER By emphasizing his hope that the Second Lady convert to Christianity, the Vice President of the United States is inviting controversy from across the religious spectrum
-
One great cookbook: ‘My Bombay Kitchen’
The Week Recommends A personal, scholarly wander through a singular cuisine
-
Is AI to blame for recent job cuts?
Today’s Big Question Numerous companies have called out AI for being the reason for the culling
-
Codeword: November 3, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
-
Codeword: November 2, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
-
Codeword: November 1, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
-
Codeword: October 31, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
-
Codeword: October 30, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
-
Codeword: October 29, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
-
Codeword: October 28, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
-
Codeword: October 27, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle