Codeword: October 1, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
All the presidential assassination attempts
In Depth American history is full of efforts to kill sitting and former presidents
By David Faris Published
-
Jumaane Williams is poised to pick up Eric Adams' pieces
In The Spotlight As New York City is rocked by allegations of corruption emanating from Gracie Mansion, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is waiting in the wings as next in line to take over the mayorship.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Should you lease your next car?
The explainer To buy or to lease, that is the question
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Codeword: September 30, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: September 29, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: September 28, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: September 27, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: September 26, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: September 25, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: September 24, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: September 23, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published