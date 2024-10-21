Codeword: October 21, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Why the Earth's water cycle is under threat
Under The Radar Disturbances in the system that moves water around the world place more than half of global food production at risk
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - October 20, 2024
Cartoons Sunday's cartoons - Secret Service flaws, weather control, and more
By The Week US Published
-
5 cartoon critiques of the Kamala Harris media blitz
Cartoons Artists take on 60 surrealist minutes, word salad, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Codeword: October 20, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 19, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 18, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 17, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 16, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 15, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 14, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Codeword: October 13, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published