Guess the Number: May 2026

The daily number puzzle from The Week

Illustrative collage of pencil scribbles, various print ephemera, and the words &quot;guess the number&quot;
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Guess the four-digit number in six tries. Choose your number and tap enter to submit. Each tile will change to green if the digit is correct and in the right position, or orange if it is correct but in the wrong position. A dark grey tile means the digit does not appear anywhere in the number. Come back here tomorrow for the next Guess the Number game.

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