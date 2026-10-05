Magazine crossword: 1536
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 3 October 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1534
ACROSS: 1 Scamp 4 Pea-souper 9 Carpenter 10 Whorl 11 Preface 12 Derbies 13 Anthem 15 Allspice 18 Turncoat 20 Spends 23 Pinball 24 Conform 26 Pluck 27 Carnation 28 Stag party 29 Early
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DOWN: 1 Sycophant 2 Agree 3 Presage 4 Potter 5 Airedale 6 Onwards 7 Provision 8 Rolls 14 Tarantula 16 Easy money 17 Cable car 19 Crank up 21 Pen name 22 Scurry 23 Pepys 25 Osier
Clue of the week: Genuine Polish saint (6)
Solution: HONEST (hone [polish] + St [saint])
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