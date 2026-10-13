Magazine crossword: 1537
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 10 October 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1535
ACROSS: 6 Crane 7 Peculiar 10 Leading 11 Dadaism 12 Uniform 13 Setting 14 Impertinent 19 Private 21 Educate 23 Appoint 25 Eclipse 26 Airedale 27 U-boat
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DOWN: 1 Paganini 2 De Niro 3 Up a gum tree 4 Aced 5 Wapiti 6 Colour 8 Ladette 9 Omega 13 Swine fever 15 Praline 16 Teaspoon 17 Sprat 18 Resent 20 Impair 22 Umlaut 24 Team
Clue of the week: Top source of funds for bid (5)
Solution: OFFER ([c]offer)
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