Magazine crossword: 1538
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 17 October 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1536
ACROSS: 1 Masked 4 Democrat 9 Shares 10 Wreckage 12 Spray can 13 Divert 15 Gift of the gab 18 Camp follower 21 Rapids 22 Ephemera 24 Pantheon 25 Modish 26 Resonate 27 Onager
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DOWN: 1 Misusage 2 Seacraft 3 Every now and then 5 Earn 6 Once in a blue moon 7 Roared 8 Tweets 11 Laptops 14 Recoups 16 Sweeping 17 Breather 19 Proper 20 Spines 23 Hoot
Clue of the week: Work is in time and perfect (8)
Solution: OPTIMISE (Op + [is in time])
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