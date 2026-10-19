Magazine crossword: 1538

This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 17 October 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.

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Solution to Crossword 1536

ACROSS: 1 Masked 4 Democrat 9 Shares 10 Wreckage 12 Spray can 13 Divert 15 Gift of the gab 18 Camp follower 21 Rapids 22 Ephemera 24 Pantheon 25 Modish 26 Resonate 27 Onager

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DOWN: 1 Misusage 2 Seacraft 3 Every now and then 5 Earn 6 Once in a blue moon 7 Roared 8 Tweets 11 Laptops 14 Recoups 16 Sweeping 17 Breather 19 Proper 20 Spines 23 Hoot

Clue of the week: Work is in time and perfect (8)

Solution: OPTIMISE (Op + [is in time])

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