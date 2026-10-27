Magazine crossword: 1539
The weekly crossword from The Week
This crossword appeared in The Week magazine on 24 October 2026. You can play it in our app or subscribe to receive the print magazine here.
Solution to Crossword 1537
ACROSS: 6 Chaps 7 Airspeed 10 Notable 11 Mistake 12 Muskrat 13 Present 14 Antagonists 19 Baronet 21 Samurai 23 Address 25 Acrobat 26 Fluorine 27 Tiler
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DOWN: 1 Fantasia 2 Isobar 3 Watertight 4 Cram 5 Berate 6 Cinema 8 Possess 9 Delta 13 Pond-skater 15 Tangelo 16 Scrabble 17 Obeah 18 Dieter 20 Riddle 22 Merits 24 Snip
Clue of the week: Red light for traffic − changes to amber – go! (7)
Solution: EMBARGO (anagram)
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