Magazine printables - Oct. 16, 2026
Magazine printables - Oct. 16, 2026
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Explore your latest briefing
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talking pointsAfter Pike disaster, is it time to rethink death penalty?
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QUOTE OF THE DAY‘What it actually means in the American context is you want to replace American workers with foreign workers and you want boys to play in girls’ sports.’
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the explainerJustice Dept. launches largest-ever effort to strip citizenship
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Explore your latest briefing
-
-
talking pointsAfter Pike disaster, is it time to rethink death penalty?
-
QUOTE OF THE DAY‘What it actually means in the American context is you want to replace American workers with foreign workers and you want boys to play in girls’ sports.’
-
the explainerJustice Dept. launches largest-ever effort to strip citizenship
-