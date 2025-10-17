Quiz of The Week: 11 – 17 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
The Week Unwrapped: Can bullfighting win over young Spaniards
Podcast Plus, is online fandom inherently unhealthy? And is Putin’s economy running out of gas?
-
Heirs and Graces: an ‘enthralling’ deep dive into the decline of nobility
The Week Recommends Eleanor Doughty explores the ‘bizarre fascination’ with the British aristocracy
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A monstrous pumpkin, a sumo showdown, and more
-
The Week contest: Disarmed 007
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - October 24, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 24, 2025
-
Magazine printables - October 24, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 24, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 4 – 10 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - October 17, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - October 17, 2025
-
Magazine printables - October 17, 2025
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - October 17, 2025
-
The Week contest: Scary squirrel
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 27 September – 3 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?