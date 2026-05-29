Quiz of The Week: 23 – 29 May

Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?

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Naomi Osaka plays a forehand return to Germany&#039;s Laura Siegemund
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka takes a swing in her match against Germany's Laura Siegemund
(Image credit: Thomas Samson / AFP / Getty Images)

Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

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