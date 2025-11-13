Sudoku medium: November 13, 2025
The daily medium sudoku puzzle from The Week
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Train Dreams pulses with ‘awards season gravitas’
The Week Recommends Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton star in this meditative period piece about a working man in a vanished America
-
Crossword: November 13, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
-
Middleland: Rory Stewart’s essay collection is a ‘triumph’
The Week Recommends The Rest is Politics co-host compiles his fortnightly columns written during his time as an MP
-
Sudoku hard: November 13, 2025
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku hard: November 12, 2025
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku medium: November 12, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku hard: November 11, 2025
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku medium: November 11, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku hard: November 10, 2025
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku medium: November 10, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
Sudoku hard: November 9, 2025
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle