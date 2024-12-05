The Week contest: Wispy pasta
This week's question: A team of British nanoengineers has created the world's thinnest strand of spaghetti, which at 372 nanometers wide is skinnier than some wavelengths of light. If the scientists were to launch a restaurant chain that specializes in nano-pasta dishes, what should they call the eatery?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: NASA apology
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Wispy pasta" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Dec. 10. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 20 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Dec. 13. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
