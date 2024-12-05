Spaghetti pasta
Spaghetti pasta in a steel pan
(Image credit: Ika Rahma / Getty Images)
This week's question: A team of British nanoengineers has created the world's thinnest strand of spaghetti, which at 372 nanometers wide is skinnier than some wavelengths of light. If the scientists were to launch a restaurant chain that specializes in nano-pasta dishes, what should they call the eatery?

