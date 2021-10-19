Queen Elizabeth turns down Oldie of the Year award because 'you are as old as you feel'

Age is just a number, according to Queen Elizabeth II.

The 95-year-old queen has "politely but firmly" turned down an award for "Oldie of the Year," declaring she doesn't meet the criteria, The Guardian reports.

"Oldie of the Year" is handed out annually by Oldie magazine to recognize the contributions of older people. But according to The Guardian, when the queen was asked if she'd accept that award this year, her assistant private secretary wrote back, "Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such the Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient."

Ultimately, the award went to 90-year-old actor and dancer Leslie Caron, and according to the Evening Standard, the Duchess of Cornwall was at the ceremony where it was presented. Awards chair Gyles Brandreth described the letter from the queen as "lovely," per the Guardian, adding, "Perhaps in the future we will sound out Her Majesty once more."

Queen Elizabeth earlier this year celebrated her 95th birthday amid what she described as a "period of great sadness" following the death of her husband, Prince Philip. Philip, HuffPost notes, was once named Consort of the Year by Oldie magazine in 2011, and he joked at the time, "There is nothing like it for morale, to be reminded that the years are passing — ever more quickly — and that bits are beginning to drop off the ancient frame. But it is nice to be remembered at all."