By the end of 2023, the United Methodist Church will be significantly less united, torn asunder by a host of issues but mostly over how to address same-sex marriage and gay clergy. Schism over LGBTQ issues is a well-trodden path for mainline Protestant denominations, and the United Methodists have taken some lessons from the Episcopalians, Presbyterians, and Lutherans. Here's a look at the breakup of the United Methodist Church, why it matters, and where it fits in American Christianity: What is happening with the United Methodist Church? United Methodists have been more-or-less civilly disagreeing about gay rights since the 1970s, but the issue came to a head in 2019. At a UMC General Conference that year, the theologically conservative camp, aided by socially conservative United Methodists from Africa, outflanked the moderates and liberals and pushed through a resolution affirming existing UMC bans on same-sex weddings and the ordination of "self-avowed practicing homosexuals" as clergy. Skip advert The General Conference also approved a new church law, Paragraph 2553 of the Book of Discipline, offering UMC churches a path out of the United Methodist Church with their church buildings and property — if they get approval from two-thirds of their congregation, sign-off from their regional governing body, and pay their fair share of clergy pension liabilities and two years of "apportionments" for the larger denomination. That temporary exit strategy expires at the end of 2023. An ideologically diverse group of UMC leaders crafted a more enduring plan for an amicable divorce — a "Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace Through Separation" — in January 2020, to be approved a the General Conference assembly later that year. "But then COVID arrived, and the convention was postponed three times, to 2024," Mark Tooley, a traditionalist United Methodist, writes in The Wall Street Journal. Those delays "left many traditionalists feeling betrayed and exasperated."

Along with clashes over LGBTQ issues, for example, the North American Anglicans oppose the Episcopal Church's ordination of women; ECO claims theological and bureaucratic disagreements with the Presbyterian Church; and breakaway Lutherans disagreed with the ELCA over its decisions to enter into full communion with the United Methodists in 2009 and Episcopal Church in 1999. Why should non-Christians care about the UMC rift? What happens in church doesn't always stay in church. "Big church splits can prefigure big national splits," Bonnie Kristian cautioned at The Week. The Baptists, Methodists, and Presbyterians all split over slavery in the decades before the Civil War, and many historians say "those breaks accelerated the severance of social and political ties that made disunion plausible." "The parallel between then and now is not a perfect one," Joshua Zeitz writes at Politico. "Two-hundred years ago, organized Protestant churches were arguably the most influential public institutions in the United States," and that's no longer true. But "in a country with a shrinking center," he adds, it's worrisome that mainline Protestants can once again no longer absorb the nation's large political and social disagreements. "We tend to imagine that breaking up churches or other groups who can't agree on political issues will calm things down, keep the peace," Kristian observes. "Instead, they often have an escalatory effect," as battle lines harden.