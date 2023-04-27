The coming policy skirmishes between Trump and DeSantis

As the contest for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination takes shape, the leading candidates in polls continue to be former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). While DeSantis' standing in polls has slid and he has yet to launch his campaign, he is still widely expected to do so. DeSantis spent much of his first term as a reliable Trump ally, but as a presidential candidate, he would face the challenge of distinguishing himself from his former patron. Here are three significant issues where Trump and DeSantis either have some real policy differences, or claim to, and how they might impact the race.

COVID-19

Perhaps the highest-profile difference between the two men is on COVID-19 policy and vaccines. Trump, of course, oversaw the Operation Warp Speed effort which helped deliver the miraculous mRNA vaccines in less than a year from the beginning of the U.S. outbreak. Even the former president's legions of critics credit him for making that investment and then encouraging Americans, including his ardent followers, to get vaccinated. After downplaying the threat throughout Feb. 2020, and asking his advisers if it would be possible to let COVID-19 "wash over us," Trump also declared a national emergency on March 13 and then asked people to work from home and limit travel on March 17.

DeSantis, on the other hand, has emerged as one of the country's leading COVID vaccine skeptics. He expressed opposition to vaccinating infants and toddlers against the disease. In Dec. 2022, he asked the Florida Supreme Court to impanel a grand jury to look into wrongdoing associated with the vaccine rollout, including what he called misleading claims about the shots' safety and efficacy. While DeSantis locked Florida down early in the pandemic, he later became one of the first governors to return to business as usual, sending students back to school in person for fall 2020 and lifting all business restrictions in September of that year. He never issued a statewide mask mandate. The Republican base is clearly closer to DeSantis on these issues, and he will likely seek to tie Trump to the kinds of restrictive blue-state COVID policies that GOP voters opposed.

Abortion

There are also emerging differences over abortion, an issue that will likely play an enormous role in the 2024 presidential and congressional elections. Earlier this month, DeSantis signed a restrictive ban on all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, a timeline that effectively eliminates access to the procedure for most people in the state of Florida. Nationally, that position is extremely unpopular, with just 35 percent of adults supporting a six-week ban in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. DeSantis has not revealed what actions he would take as president about abortion, but it is reasonable to assume that he would sign a six-week ban if one was forwarded to him by Congress.