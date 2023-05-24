Ron DeSantis officially launches 2024 presidential campaign

After months of treating it like a foregone conclusion within both Republican circles and the public at large, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) made it official on Wednesday, announcing the launch of his campaign to become the GOP's 2024 presidential nominee to take on incumbent President Joe Biden.

"American decline is not inevitable, it is a choice. And we should choose a new direction — a path that will lead to American revitalization," DeSantis said during an exclusive sit-down interview with Twitter owner Elon Musk streamed live on the platform. The glitchy stream crashed repeatedly, making it "virtually impossible" for anyone to hear the announcement in real-time, as The Associated Press wrote.

I’m running for president to lead our Great American Comeback. pic.twitter.com/YmkWkLaVDg — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) May 24, 2023

DeSantis' entry into an increasingly crowded Republican field comes as Donald Trump continues to dominate across multiple polls, even as the former president goes out of his way to boost some declared candidates at DeSantis' explicit expense — a sign that even with his commanding lead, Trump sees the Florida governor as his chief rival for the GOP nomination. Hours before DeSantis finally made his candidacy official, the former president jabbed that "He desperately needs a personality transplant and, to the best of my knowledge, they are not medically available yet."

With his entry into the race long seen as an inevitability, DeSantis' studiously crafted aura of conservative electability (in contrast to Trump's electoral weaknesses) has been battered in the months leading up to Wednesday's announcement, with the candidate struggling to overcome allegations of awkward interpersonal skills, and blowback from his far-right political agenda in Florida. Nevertheless, despite trailing Trump in the polls, DeSantis has maintained a comfortable lead over the remainder of the GOP candidates, including former U.N Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Now that he's officially committed to running for the nomination, the question becomes whether DeSantis can capitalize on his position ahead of the bulk of the GOP pack, while still weathering a continued assault from Trump.