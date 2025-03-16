Why Nepal wants to see the return of the king

Frustration is growing with 'corrupt' and impoverished republic, and many pin their hopes on Gyanendra – who gave up the throne 17 years ago

Photo collage of former King of Nepal Gyanendra Shah and a deconstructed depiction of the Nepal flag in the background
After widespread protests against his authoritarian rule, Gyanendra fled the royal palace to live the life of a commoner.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Almost 17 years ago, Nepal's King Gyanendra Shah "bowed to the inevitable" and stepped down from the throne, handing over a crown made of "yak's hair and emeralds", said The Times.

After "widespread protests" against his authoritarian rule, Gyanendra fled the royal palace to "live the life of a commoner". But now, the king has returned to the Himalayan nation, and to a hero's welcome. He arrived in Kathmandu on 9 March greeted by crowds of thousands – some of who had taken part in the protests against him – demanding the "immediate restoration" of the monarchy, amid growing frustration over poverty and corruption.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

