Fox News reportedly cancels Rudy Giuliani for 3 months, plus his gubernatorial candidate son

"Rudy Giuliani has been banned from Fox News for almost three months," Politico reports, starting right before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that made Giuliani a national figure. Bookers have told Giuliani and his son Andrew, who's running for governor of New York, the decision to keep them off the network comes from the top, sources tell Politico. Andrew Giuliani has not been on Fox News since he announced his candidacy, and his campaign is annoyed that GOP primary rival Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) is a frequent guest.

"Rudy is really hurt because he did a big favor for Rupert [Murdoch]," a source close to Giuliani told Politico. "He was instrumental in getting Fox on Time Warner so it could be watched in New York City."

Bernie Kerik, New York City police commissioner on 9/11, was on Fox Business once during the 20th anniversary coverage, and he told Politico he "could not have been more disappointed with the Fox coverage" of the anniversary. "Then they chose to intentionally ignore Mayor Giuliani who was, and who according to their own coverage for the last two decades was America's hero on the day and in the aftermath of the attack." Fox he added, is "cowering to the far left." Senior officials in the Trump administration had similar complaints. Read more at Politico.