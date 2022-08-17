Rudy Giuliani appears before grand jury in Georgia election probe

Ex-lawyer to former President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani is testifying before a special grand jury on Wednesday as part of a Georgia probe into efforts from Trump and his allies to interfere with and overturn the results of the 2020 election, The Associated Press reports.

Giuliani, who was ordered by a judge to appear, arrived at the Fulton County courthouse Wednesday morning alongside his lawyer, Robert Costello, shortly before 8:30 a.m., per The New York Times. He told reporters he would not talk about his testimony.

"Grand juries, as I recall, are secret," Giuliani said. "They ask the questions and we'll see." Questioning will take place behind closed doors, AP writes.

Giuliani's appearance arrives after his lawyers were informed earlier in the week that their client was a target of the Georgia probe. He is expected to invoke attorney-client privilege if asked questions about the former president. "If these people think he's going to talk about conversations between him and President Trump, they're delusional," Costello previously told The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was also on Monday ordered to appear before the special grand jury, despite Graham's attempts to circumvent a subpoena. That testimony will come on Aug. 23.

Potential charges against Giuliani are currently unclear, but "witnesses who have already gone before the grand jury have said that the jurors were particularly interested in two appearances by [Giuliani] in December 2020 before state legislative panels, where he made a number of false assertions about election fraud," the Times writes.