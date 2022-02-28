Zelensky fans want Jeremy Renner to play the Ukrainian president in a movie

The missiles are still flying, but some social media users are already trying to cast Jeremy Renner — who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a movie about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The New York Post reported Monday.

Per the Post, Zelensky and Renner bare striking similarities to one another … [B]oth possess deep-set eyes, short brown hair, and an almost identical jawline.

Zelenskiy is one of the most bad ass leaders we’ve witnessed in the last 50 years. I hope #Ukraine can hold on and survive this attack. @JeremyRenner should play him in a movie to tell the story of these events in a few years. pic.twitter.com/6ZhSkJVWBg — Jacob Canfield (@JacobCanfield) February 26, 2022

Before becoming president, Zelensky had a successful career as a comedic film and television actor. In a sense, he even played himself — or, rather, a future version of himself — in the show Servant of the People, in which Zelensky starred as a non-politician who becomes president of Ukraine.

Zelensky is highly popular, both in Ukraine and around the world. According to a poll conducted on Sunday, 91 percent of Ukrainians support Zelensky's leadership during the crisis, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Not everyone was excited about the fan casting, however.

One Twitter user wrote that discussing an eventual movie while Ukrainians are dying was "pathetic and tasteless," while another compared the trend to "people tweeting about which actor should play a 9/11 fireman … while the towers are still burning."

Ukrainians are losing their lives and having their homes/businesses destroyed and we really have people tweeting "Jeremy Renner should play Zelensky in the movie about this!!" That's the most pathetic and tasteless thing you could possibly be thinking about right now. — The Guy (@cupnooble) February 26, 2022

Others mocked Americans for the tendency to view all political events through the lens of popular entertainment franchises like Marvel, Harry Potter, and Star Wars.