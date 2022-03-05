On parenting as history starts up again

I remember where I was when I first heard the Gulf War was beginning. I was 8-years-old and in third grade, standing on the bleacher-like steps of the music classroom in my small-town Texas elementary school. I pushed towards the center of a cluster of students so I could learn more. Skip advert Chuck, a history buff of a little boy who loved discussing World War II and playing with G.I. Joes, suddenly found himself the center of attention. His tank knowledge made him our regional wartime expert, and we crowded around to hear how he thought events in the Middle East might play out — never mind that most of us couldn't find the region on a map. I don't remember what Chuck said, but I do recall leaving the room with my heart soaring and exhilarated, flush with feelings of national impenetrability and pride. From what I could tell, Kuwait was a speck of a country on a continent far away. I looked at a globe and traced the distance between my house in Texas and where my grandparents lived in Washington. I knew how long it took for me to get there. I spun the globe and compared this to the distance between Texas and Iraq — incalculable for my young mind, which even then showed a proclivity for English over math. That settled it: I was untouchable. The United States was outside the reach of Saddam Hussein's vengeance. The big blue ocean between us was all the assurance I needed that I was safe. But based on what I'd just heard from Chuck, Saddam wasn't safe. And this — my first taste of hating a faceless, nameless enemy — stirred up a dark delight in my heart. I had no real metric to calculate the sorrow and brutality of war. I did not know of euphemisms like "collateral damage" or "friendly fire." I hadn't heard of chemical weapons or innocent civilians being used as human shields. To me, war was something simple and flat with no known meaningful costs and no complexity, a playground game scaled up. The United States was good. Saddam Hussein was bad. We would win. He would lose. God was on our side. Saddam was evil. Skip advert

I've been thinking about this a lot these last few days, perhaps because as we stand on the precipice of what might become a new World War, my own daughters are around the same age I was then. They've come of age in the time of "forever wars" — a modern concept which has become peculiarly mundane: war as background noise, ceasing to mean much of anything to anyone more than two degrees away from those in uniform. Murmurs of war have come closer than usual to our family this year; some of our dearest friends are from Myanmar, so my children have learned words like coup and junta and military dictatorship and civil war. They've shared a roof with refugees. And yet, this brush with war feels different. Some say this war hits closer to home because we Americans are all biased towards Europeans, that our sympathies are stirred more strongly when the victims look like us and their culture feels familiar. We are rarely cognizant of all our biases, so undoubtedly this plays a role. But I don't think it's as one-dimensional as that. A sovereign and fledgling democracy has been invaded by an autocratic nuclear power, and though global response has been swift and strong in many ways, I can't shake the feeling that most democratic leaders, including our own, really don't know what to do about it. Thus the news of the last few days has shone a blindingly bright spotlight on the ground beneath my feet, and I've been forced to reckon with the truth: What I wanted to believe was solid is riddled with holes and ditches, thin in some places and perilously near an entirely new way of living of which I know nothing. And my job is to get my children safely across, to give them the lessons they need to navigate a future where democracy's triumph no longer feels quite so inevitable. Skip advert I'd like to dismiss my concern here as a byproduct of the 24-hour news cycle or a consequence of my checking Twitter early each morning to see if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is still alive. But it's not just about Ukraine. Slowly dawning on me for years, my awareness of our democracy's vulnerability has accelerated in the last 12 months or so. What felt solid is turning to sand in my hands. On the domestic front, growing polarization threatens our capacity for anything but partisan entrenchment. The political fringes on both ends of the spectrum threaten liberal democratic ideals. From the far right: storming the Capitol and pushing to overturn legitimate election results. From the far left: silencing dissent and canceling people. From both: a refusal to see the other side as fully human.