See 11 children's posters for peace in Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine has unfolded, The Week Junior has been providing calm, factual reporting for children ages 8 to 14. We have also offered advice to parents about how to discuss the events with their kids in a truthful way without upsetting them.

One approach we recommend is to focus on the people who help — and to provide opportunities for kids to help too. Among the steps children can take: Support a relief organization with their family, write to an elected official, and reach out to others with kind words. We also created a template for a peace poster and invited kids to fill it in and share it.

Children across America have poured their hearts into their posters, and the results show what an engaged, involved, inspiring generation of children this is and how much they care.

These posters were originally published in The Week Junior. Give a gift subscription to your favorite 8- to 14-year-old. Send 6 risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Larysa, 10

"I drew a Ukrainian girl reaching out a hand for help with a gentle smile. My dad is Ukrainian and I have family in Ukraine. I wanted to support them, so I tried my best at this drawing. Слава Україні. Героям слава. Translation: Glory to Ukraine. Glory to heroes."

Ruby, 10

"I wanted my poster to be a heart to match the colors of Ukraine's flag and show the people of Ukraine that we are hoping for their freedom. Ukraine is the breadbasket of Europe, so I included some drawings of their crops. Flowers are a symbol of new beginnings, so I hope they can find their freedom again."

Aakash, 10

Reese, 9

Cailyn, 13

Brandon, 12

Tj, 9

"My poster is about creating peace in the world so that the Ukrainians can be safe. I am proud that there are organizations to help Ukraine stand strong and help the families and the people around them."

Myra, 10

"I was really concerned about the war between Russia and Ukraine. So when I saw your poster I was really happy that I could do something about it. I feel sad about the children who were stranded and I love the United Nations so I added into my poster, 'Support UNICEF.' I hope Russia will start being sensible and stop trying to take over Ukraine."

Caroline, 11

Gavin, 11

Nisi, 9

