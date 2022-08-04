Ukraine grain ship clears inspection in Turkey

The first ship to leave Ukraine carrying grain since Russia invaded in February passed inspection in Turkey on Wednesday and resumed its trip to Lebanon, The Associated Press reports.

Ukrainian officials said another 17 vessels were "loaded and waiting [for] permission to leave" under a July 22 deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to let shipments resume distributing the 20 million tons of grain that have been stuck in the country, causing global food shortages.

Ukraine is a major grain exporter, but a Russian blockade in the Black Sea has prevented it from safely continuing shipments. Lingering anger and mistrust between Kyiv and Moscow has threatened to derail the agreement, which lasts four months but can be extended.